Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University Completes Rural Immersion Camp, 2025

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University’s social work department conducted a Week-log Rural Immersion Camp (RIC) at Shergaon, West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh from 9th – 15th February 2025.

A total forty-three (43) students and two (02) faculty escorts namely Dr. Chaphiak Lowang, Assistant Professor, Department of Social work, RGU and Ms. Rumpu Nguri, Teaching Assistant, RGU participated in the camp.

The Rural Immersion Camp aims to strengthen Social Responsibility and Community Engagement of Rajiv Gandhi University to mutually benefit the Social Work Students and Sherdupeans of Shergaon adopting bi-directional flow of information.

The elderly of Shergaon, the Gaon Burah, the Village Council, the Garung Thuk NGO, the Seinthuk Women Self Help Group (SWSHG), the Youth Association of Shergaon, and entrepreneurs of the village had been a local educators and practitioners to the students.

The students also shared their knowledge on substance use disorders, education, health, and diverse culture of the state through various programme media.

The Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) tool had been helpful in exploration and assessment of the village’s life, culture, tradition, resources, productions etc.

The Camp also provided an opportunity to conduct Shramdan at shergaon. The field exposure to the horticulture and fishery of Shergaon had been and experiential learning to the students. The observational findings on Homestays and interaction with the homestay founder in the village also motivated the students to be self-sustained being an entrepreneur.

The 17,685 steps to the kror Cave had been a spiritual-cultural experience; with the hope to pray and work on wishes. The documentary movie ‘ihi Hang’ encourages the students to preserve the indigenous practices unique to each tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The RIC had been educational, motivational and opportunity for personal as well as professional growth and development of the students. The RIC emphasises the importance of community engagement of Higher Educational Institutions in learning and teaching. It is also the responsibility of the educational institutions to give back to the society by being socially responsible.