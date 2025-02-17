Arunachal Cabinet holds outdoor meeting in Nyapin, took major decision

NYAPIN- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu convened first Outdoor Cabinet Meeting in this tenure at ADC headquarter Mini Secretariat in Nyapin. Earlier during his tenure he has convened three Outdoor Cabinet Meeting, in Seijosa 13th November, 2021, Pasighat 20th December, 2021 and Ziro 20th January, 2022.

​In a major decision, State Cabinet approved “The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill, 2025”. This Bill seek to establish a family centric citizen data base for the State. The bill when passed shall streamline the delivery of public welfare schemes and services.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of the Institute for Transforming Arunachal (ITA). The institute will serve as the state’s premier policy think tank, providing research-backed advisory support, policy recommendations, and strategic direction to accelerate socio-economic development. It will be housed within the Department of Finance, Planning & Investment in line of Niti Ayog.

​State Cabinet approved the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to implement different provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 in the State and to get it introduced and tabled for passing in the ensuing State Legislative Assembly Session

​To curb and regulate the rampant encroachment of government lands and matters connected therewith in the State of Arunachal Pradesh the Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh has enacted “The Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act’ 2003.

The Cabinet approved appointment that any officer not below the rank of Deputy Commissioner, as appellate authority where the Deputy Commissioner while acting as an Estate Officer has passed an order against which appeal is filed”. The Cabinet expectsthat the amendment will ease the processes for convenience of citizen and government bodies.

The Cabinet has approved the launch of “Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Policy – 2024,” aimed at revitalizing and modernizing the state’s handloom and handicraft sector.

One of the key initiative under the policy is the comprehensive digital database for weavers and artisans designed to streamline resource allocation and provide customized support. Under the policy, recognition of exceptional craftsmanship award has been increased from Rs 75000/- to 100000/- while second prize has been increased from Rs 65000/- to 75000/-.

Cabinet approved creation of 270 (two hundred seventy) contractual posts for immediate operationalisation of Child Helpline Services at State as well at District level as per guidelines of Mission Vatsalya Scheme and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) of Child.

In order to ensure safety life and property, Council of Ministers approved establishment of five new Fire Stations namely- Raga under Kamle District, Yupia under PapumpareDistrict, Boleng under Siang district, Lemmi under PakkeKessang district and Tato under Shi Yomi district along with creation of 90 various posts.

The State Cabinet has decided to establish, the Directorate of Prosecution in the State for speedy prosecution of cases besides rendering multifarious legal services in the State. The Directorate shall be headed by a Director of Prosecution and shall function under the administrative control of the Home Department, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Cabinet also approved creation of 84 (Eighty Four) various posts for the above purpose. The Cabinet approved creation of 25 various posts of scientific assistant and laboratory assistant against five Mobile Forensic Vans

In a major decision the Cabinet directed for winding up the isolated Engineering Wings to ensure financial proprietary, quality of execution and monitoring and non-delay in execution of projects.

The Cabinet decided to introduce Mission Olympics. Under the mission, the athletes shall have access to top-tier training facilities, expert coaching, nutritional support, and performance monitoring systems. Badminton, Skateboarding, Taekwondo, Judo, Weightlifting, and Wushu are the sports recognized in Olympics Department .

Cabinet approved making Late Kalikho Pul Memorial State Table Tennis Championship and Late Jambey Tashi Memorial State Level Tug of War Championship as State Calendar Event.

Revamping the Dulari Kanya Scheme, the government enhanced the fixed deposit amount from existing Rs 20,000 to 30,000 on the institutional birth of girl child (to mature at age of 18 years), and on class XI admission, Rs 20,000 will be given to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), totalling Rs 50,000.

The Cabinet was apprised that with 22 out of 26 Treasury Offices onboarded onto the Centralized Treasury NET SYSTEM, the government aims for 100% computerization by May 2025, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Key announcements for Kurung Kumey include: Administrative Strengthening: New Circle HQ at Panyu, re-notification of Parsi-Parlo circle as ADC (Independent) HQ, and upgradation of CO Sarli to EAC HQ.

Infrastructure & Power: Creation of PWD Sub-Division at Nyapin with sanctioned posts for 1 Assistant Engineer (Civil), 1 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), and 1 Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and Electrical Sub-Divisions at Nyapin and Monigaon.

Rural development & roads: Creation of Nyobia CD-Block, new RWD Division at Koloriang, infrastructural development of CHC, Sangram, construction of Ring Road from General Ground to Chera Talo District Hospital, multipurpose sports hall at Laying, Circuit House at Koloriang, and Model Anganwadi center cum geriatric care (old age) centre in the district HQs.