Arunachal: 22nd Edition of UNIFEST Kicks Off at RGU

ITANAGAR- The 22nd edition of UNIFEST at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) was inaugurated today with a grand ceremony, marking the start of a three-day celebration under the theme ‘University with Diversity.’

The event commenced with a flag hoisting ceremony by Chief Guest, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament of Arunachal East, followed by the lighting of the Olympic torch carried by Ms. Yorna Rosni, an international Wushu player and RGU student.

The opening ceremony saw a vibrant mega dance performance that showcased the cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse tribes, alongside Nepalese and Assamese Bihu dance performances, highlighting the fusion of regional cultures.

Also Read- CM releases the DC’ Conference Outcome Report at Nyapin

Chief Guest, Tapir Gao, MP praised RGU’s contribution to the development of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and urged students to shift their mindset from being job seekers to job providers. He also pledged to help expand RGU’s academic offerings, including the introduction of a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) as some core areas of study.

Guest of Honor, MLA 16-Yachuli, Toko Tatung, encouraged students to strive for excellence, stating, “You are the light of this place, the light of the region, the light of the state, the light of the country.”

Also Read- Great Backyard Bird Count Returns to Siang Valley with Bird Walks in Pasighat and Aalo

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. SK Nayak reiterated the significance of the theme ‘University in Diversity,’ highlighting how RGU brings students together from across the country. He also emphasized the National Education Policy’s vision for all-round development from nursery to higher education, stating that Unifest-is a step towards that goal.

Registrar of the University, Dr. N T Rikam in his welcome speech asserted that RGU is becoming one of the leading university of the country, and UNIFEST is being celebrated to showcase the talent of students in various co-curricular activities be it in sports, literary or cultural. He encouraged students to exhibit utmost sincerity and dedication in the spirit of sportsmanship, brotherhood, and unity in diversity.

Also Read- CM releases the DC’ Conference Outcome Report at Nyapin

Prof. Nabam Naka Hina, Dean Student Welfare proposed the vote of thanks.

The ceremony also featured a march past by RGU’s NCC unit and the four houses named after Arunachal’s unsung heroes—Tagi Raja, Matmur Jamoh, Langha Pooja, and Khunjing Wangham. House captains led an oath-taking ceremony, fostering a spirit of commitment and unity among the students which was administered by Assistant Director, Physical Education, Dr. Yuvaraj.

The event was also graced by Special Guest Mr. Nabam Gandhi, Vice President (Protocol) of AAPSU, and Mr. Techi Mupu, AGS of ANSU, along with Rajiv Gandhi Student’s Union (RGUSU) executives, university faculty and students. The opening ceremony marks the beginning of several exciting competitions and cultural programs over the next few days, promising an enriching experience for participants and attendees alike.