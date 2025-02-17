Arunachal: CM releases the DC’ Conference Outcome Report at Nyapin

NYAPIN- Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Council of Ministers, and Chief Secretary released the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference Outcome Report at Nyapin, after the cabinet meeting.

Deputy Commissioners’ Conference was held on 16-17th January 2025 on Six themes- Swasth Arunachal, Shikshit Arunachal, Smriddh Arunachal, Surakshit Arunachal, Swachh Arunachal, and Sundar Arunachal and four special sessions on forest clearance, land acquisition, saturation of the schemes and the role of guardian ministers and mentor secretaries.

The Outcome report has captured the essence of the entire deliberations. For every theme, the report has given the introduction of the theme, its challenges, issues, and gaps, actions already taken by the department, future actions to be taken by the department, expected action points by the Deputy Commissioners with clear-cut timelines, and observations and directions of the Higher Authorities during the Conference.

This report will help the Deputy Commissioners take timely action on the theme areas, which will be quarterly reviewed by the Chief Secretary. Concerted action and review will help in the timely completion of the projects and foster the growth and development of the State.