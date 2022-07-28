National

Rajasthan: IAF’s MiG fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer

Initial reports suggested that the debris of the aircraft was found scattered on a half-kilometer stretch in Bhimda village in Barmer district.

July 28, 2022
Rajasthan: IAF's MiG fighter aircraft crashes near Barmer

BARMER:  One IAF MiG fighter aircraft belonging to the crashed in Barmer in Rajasthan at around 9 pm on Thursday. According to reports, two pilots were inside the aircraft. Moreover, the exact reason of the crash is also yet to be known.

Barmer district collector, superintendent of police and air force officials rushed to the spot after getting the report about the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF said the twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening.

“Both the pilots in the MiG-21 Trainer aircraft lost their lives in the crash. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a statement.

As per preliminary reports, the incident took place at around 9 PM when the MiG aircraft was involved in a sortie over the Baytu region.

In the meantime, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of MiG-21 fighter aircraft in Barmer. The IAF chief briefed him on the incident in detail.

