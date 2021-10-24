Arunachal

Arunachal: 106 candidates qualify APPSCCE 2020

Anmol Singh, Goken Koyu and Ama Nungnu have bagged the top three positions in the exam.

October 24, 2021
Arunachal: 106 candidates qualify APPSCCE 2020
ITANAGAR-  A total of 106 candidates have qualified in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2020 and have been recommended for appointment, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) said on Friday.

Anmol Singh, Goken Koyu and Ama Nungnu have bagged the top three positions in the exam.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and interview.

“On the basis of the performance in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service. Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) 2020 mains (written) held on 6th, 7th, 13th and 14th February 2021, PET & Medical Test on 27th, 28th and 30th September 2021 respectively and the Personality Test conducted from 20th to 22nd October 2021 by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Itanagar, the candidates have been selected and recommended for appointment,” the Commission has said.

The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website of the Commission.

Click  here link and read the name of qualified candidates

October 24, 2021
