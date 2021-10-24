EntertainmentVIRAL

Roshni Dada wins MTV Supermodel Of The Year season 2, walks the ramp with Milind Soman

Former Miss Arunachal Pradesh, Roshni Dada had never thought of making it to Supermodel Of The Year Season 2 as a contestant, so winning it is like a dream for her.

ITANAGAR-   Roshni Dada of Arunachal Pradesh  was declared the winner of MTV Supermodel of The Year Season 2 on Sunday, October 24. The 22-year-old model is a student of a B.Sc Nursing and hails from Jeju Dada village of East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Roshni Dada won the MTV Supermodel of The Year 2 trophy along with the prize money of Rs 5 lakh. Speaking about her journey on the show, she said, “The journey was quite memorable. I learned a lot of things. Everything was new for me because I have never been a professional model before. And, enjoyed every bit of it.”

Former Miss Arunachal Pradesh, Roshni Dada had never thought of making it to Supermodel Of The Year Season 2 as a contestant, so winning it is like a dream for her. “Even when I gave the audition, not even in my dream I thought that I would be selected as a contestant. So, winning the title was just amazing.”

 

Roshni was seen walking the ramp with Milind Soman on the show. She will always remember that moment on the show. “The most memorable moment for me would be the one where I walked with Milind Sir. And, why not? He is hot and I really admire him.

Sharing her future plans, Roshni added, “I would like to grab every opportunity I get but unfortunately I had to come back to finish my hospital training, which we could not earlier due to the Covid situation. This is my last year and I have to finish the training. Then I will go to Mumbai and see what the future holds for me.”

