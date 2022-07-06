ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal panchayat by polls: BJP bags 120 seats unopposed

By-elections to 130 panchayat seats and a Zilla Parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12.

July 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal panchayat by polls: BJP bags 120 seats unopposed

ITANAGAR–   The BJP bagged 102 of 130 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal Pradesh where by-elections are scheduled next week, Panchayat Minister Bamang Felix said.

By-elections to 130 panchayat seats and a Zilla Parishad constituency were scheduled to be held on July 12. Of the 130 panchayat seats, BJP bagged 102 unopposed. Another 14 seats were secured unopposed by Congress, NPP and Independents, Felix said.

BJP candidates have bagged unopposed all the panchayat seats in Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang, Upper Siang, Namsai, Siang, Lower Siang, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. In Kurung Kumey, the BJP won five seats unopposed, while its ally NPP won one seat.

The Congress managed to secure the Gangte-I gram panchayat seat in Kra Daadi uncontested, while all the other four seats were won by the BJP.

Related Articles

Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “Congratulations and thanks to all Karyakartas, supporters and sympathisers for electing 102 @BJP4Arunachal candidates unopposed in bye-elections to 130 Gram Panchayat Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiu said the people of Arunachal Pradesh have full faith in the leadership of the chief minister, who is working tirelessly to fulfil their aspirations.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the victory is an outcome of the people’s confidence in the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that in the state.

Tags
July 6, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

Arunachal Cabinet decided Immediate cancellation of all officiating/functional appointments on out-of-turn basis

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: Massive search operation continues for missing JCO

Arunachal: Massive search operation continues for missing JCO

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: 3 Day Visit of NITI Ayog team in Longding Ended

Arunachal: 3 Day Visit of NITI Ayog team in Longding Ended

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: New RGURSF team urged to reclaim their space

Arunachal: New RGURSF team urged to reclaim their space

June 29, 2022
Arunachal: Flood Claims Three More Lives in state

Arunachal: Flood Claims Three More Lives in state

June 28, 2022
Arunachal: AWS shows commitment to work for the welfare of Adis

Arunachal: AWS shows commitment to work for the welfare of Adis

June 28, 2022
Arunachal: 3rd Anchor Hunt organised by Dree Festival Committee, Ziro

Arunachal: 3rd Anchor Hunt organised by Dree Festival Committee, Ziro

June 28, 2022
Arunachal: Central Team of NITI Aayog Arrived Longding

Arunachal: Central Team of NITI Aayog Arrived Longding

June 26, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

Arunachal: Awareness Program on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at SCCZ Campus

June 25, 2022
Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

Arunachal: Taku visits Soybean poisoned medicalized patients of Mariyang at BPGH Pasighat

June 25, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button