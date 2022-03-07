ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lieutenant Pura Kozeen calls on the Governor

Conduct motivational interactions with students of schools and colleges to inspire them to join the India Armed forces: Governor to Lt. Pura Kozeen

March 7, 2022
Arunachal: Lieutenant Pura Kozeen calls on the Governor
ITANAGAR-  Lieutenant Pura Kozeen of 6th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, along with his parents Pura Kena and Smt Pura Okang from Ziro, Lower Subansiri District called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th March 2022.

The Governor, who was also commissioned in the Madras Regiment, congratulated Lt. Pura Kozeen on being commissioned into the Indian Army and joining one of the oldest and best infantry regiments. He also applauded his parents for encouraging him to join the armed forces.

The Governor urged Lt. Pura Kozeen to build up professional competence, élan and adopt the proud traditions of the Madras Regiment.

The Governor advised Lt. Pura Kozeen to conduct motivational interactions with the Arunachali students of schools and colleges to inspire them to join the India Armed forces. He also asked the young army officer to encourage youths to inculcate nationalism, positivity and goal setting to contribute towards nation building.

The Governor, who conceptualised the idea of ‘Pay Back to Society Group’, where all serving Arunachali officers of Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, criss-crossed the State, interacted with the students and motivated them to joined the Indian Armed Forces, expressed his hope that more young men and women of the State will be joining the Armed Forces in near future.

