ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor calls for organ donation

March 7, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor calls for organ donation
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-   The Director, Zublee Foundation, Guwahati  Amitabh Gohain and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Priyanka Borah called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th March 2022. They discussed about importance of organ donation.

The Governor appreciated the Zublee Foundation, Guwahati which has been working for the noble cause of organ donation extensively since 2013. He said that there is an urgent need for creating awareness amongst the people of the State about the need for organ donation.

The Governor, who pledged to donate, called upon the people to motivate and encourage more people towards organ donation in their life. We should all come forward and be a part of this noble cause, he said.

The Governor said that organ donation is the opportunity to gift an organ to a person who needs a transplant to see or survive. He emphasized on adopting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 2011 Regulation, amended in 2014 for facilitating deceased organ donations and transplantation as an alternative option for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Related Articles

Earlier, Ms Priyanka Borah, CEO briefed all officers of Raj Bhavan about the organ donation. She said that organ donation and transplantation have been one of the best alternatives to end stage organ failures. Body organs such as the kidney, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, skin tissues, bone tissues, and heart valves can be donated, she said.

Tags
March 7, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Khandu's cabinet decides to press the GOI to expedite the Hollongi Greenfield Airport project

Arunachal: ‘greenfield airport’ in Hollongi is expected to become operational from August 15

March 4, 2022
Six Arunachali students evacuated from Ukraine, arrive in New Delhi

Six Arunachali students evacuated from Ukraine, arrive in New Delhi

March 4, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein appeals people keep Namsai town plastic free

Arunachal: Chowna Mein appeals people to keep Namsai town plastic free

March 4, 2022
Arunachal: PM SVANidhi Camp held in Boleng & Pangin

Arunachal: PM SVANidhi Camp held in Boleng & Pangin

March 2, 2022
Arunachal: Books, documentary film on Kaasik culture and language released

Arunachal: Books, documentary film on Kaasik culture and language released

March 1, 2022
Arunachal: Governor chairs high level security meeting

Arunachal: Governor chairs high level security meeting

March 1, 2022
Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road issue: SIC arrests the then EE RWD Kaying division

Komsing-Sissen PMGSY road issue: SIC arrests the then EE RWD Kaying division

March 1, 2022
Governor starts action for urgent evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine

Governor starts action for urgent evacuation of Arunachali students from Ukraine

February 27, 2022
APSBE question paper leak: CM directed the CS to hand over the case to SIC for investigation

APSBE question paper leak: CM directed the CS to hand over the case to SIC for investigation

February 27, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become economically self-reliant- Pema Khandu

February 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button