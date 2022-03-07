Arunachal: Governor calls for organ donation

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Director, Zublee Foundation, Guwahati Amitabh Gohain and Chief Executive Officer, Ms Priyanka Borah called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th March 2022. They discussed about importance of organ donation.

The Governor appreciated the Zublee Foundation, Guwahati which has been working for the noble cause of organ donation extensively since 2013. He said that there is an urgent need for creating awareness amongst the people of the State about the need for organ donation.

The Governor, who pledged to donate, called upon the people to motivate and encourage more people towards organ donation in their life. We should all come forward and be a part of this noble cause, he said.

The Governor said that organ donation is the opportunity to gift an organ to a person who needs a transplant to see or survive. He emphasized on adopting the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), 2011 Regulation, amended in 2014 for facilitating deceased organ donations and transplantation as an alternative option for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Ms Priyanka Borah, CEO briefed all officers of Raj Bhavan about the organ donation. She said that organ donation and transplantation have been one of the best alternatives to end stage organ failures. Body organs such as the kidney, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, skin tissues, bone tissues, and heart valves can be donated, she said.