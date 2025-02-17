Arunachal: Arunachal Para Athletics Contingent will participate in 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 to be held in Chennai.

ITANAGAR- Team Arunachal Para Athletics Contingent is going to represent Arunachal Pradesh in the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship 2025 which is going to be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu from 17th to 20th Feb’ 2025, informed Techi Sonu, Secretary General, Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA ). The Team Arunachal Pradesh Contingent on 16th Feb’ 2025, left the state for Chennai. The event is organized by the Tamil Nadu Para Sports Association and approved by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Also Read- Techi Sonu and Techi Datam Honored for Winning Medals at Sharjah International Para Athletic Championship 2025 Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Team Arunachal Para Athletics Contingent consists of 31 para-athletes, 2 physiotherapists, 2 coaches, 4 escorts, 5 state officials. A total of 46 participants from Arunachal Pradesh.

The para-athletes have been relentlessly working hard and had been dedicated to preparing & training for this championship.

The medal winners will eligible to participate in the upcoming 2nd Khelo India Para Games in the month of march, 2025 & World Para Athletics Championship 2025 in New Delhi on October, 2025.

” we are confident that our para-athletes will bring laurels for the state and inspire others more. Despite facing many struggles & challenges in life, they are a huge inspiration for everyone” added Techi Sonu.