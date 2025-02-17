Arunachal: NCD Cell (NPHCE) conducted Reorientation Training for health officials

TAWANG- The NCD Cell (NPHCE) under the District Health Society, Tawang, conducted a “Reorientation Training for Specialists, Medical Officers (MOs), Nursing Officers (NOs), Health and Wellness Officers (HWOs), and Physiotherapists” at the KDS District Hospital Conference Hall today.

The training program aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of healthcare professionals regarding elderly care under the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE). Dr. Sangey Thinley, District Programme Officer (NPHCE), provided an overview of the programme’s operational guidelines.

Also Read- Governor inaugurates drug de-addiction facility

He emphasized the vision of NPHCE, which focuses on providing accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare services to the ageing population. He also highlighted the importance of promoting Active and Healthy Ageing through community-based primary healthcare approaches, including domiciliary visits to prevent frailty, morbidity, and mortality among the elderly.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation on common old-age diseases was delivered by Dr. Tenzin Gyaltsen, MD (Medicine), who served as the resource person for the training. His session covered the identification, management, and preventive aspects of geriatric health conditions.

Also Read- DCC Meeting and NABARD Launch PLP 2025-26 for Lohit District

Adding to the discussion, Dr. Tenzin Kunga, MD, Medical Superintendent, KDS District Hospital, emphasized the importance of early assessment and timely referral of elderly patients. He urged all healthcare professionals to strengthen geriatric healthcare services, ensuring that elderly individuals receive the necessary medical

attention for a healthier and more active life. The training concluded with an interactive session where participants engaged in discussions on improving geriatric healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

The District Health Society, Tawang, remains committed to enhancing elderly healthcare services and ensuring a better quality of life for senior citizens in the region.