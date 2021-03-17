Arunachal: 11 Member Paralympic team to take part in national championship games

ITANAGAR- The 11 members team of state ‘Paralympic Association of Arunachal’ will represent state in National Para championship games to be held in Bangaluru and Chennai respectively.

The team led by Techi Sonu, PAA Secretary General and team manager Nabam James and escorted Nabam Yayum will leave state on Thursday March 18.

They first take part in the 18th National Para powerlifting championship at Bangaluru organised by Paralympic Committee of India on 19h to 21st March.

The team will then take part in 19th para Athletics championship at Nehru Stadium Chennai on 24th to 27th March 2021.

Sonu inform the press that the organsation PAA has been registered recently and this would be first team for PAA to take part in national championship. It is a challenging task for our team but we will try our best effort to get some medal and trophy for our state.

The team member consist of Tarh Radhe powerlifter under junior category, Techi sonu lifter senior catogery. Tadar Rokpo team manger, Tame Tallang badminton, Dangu Talik badminton. Biri Takar badminton, Bamang Tapung Athletics, Tapi londa Athletics, Ajin Wangsa athletic, Nabam James. Team manager, Nabam Yayum escort.

The team led by Sonu today meet the officials and the authority of Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) at Chimpu and meet Vice Chairman Tana SanjivTara, Mission Director Gumya Karbak and others.

The Vice Chairman SAA on behalf of state government assure to extend all possible support to PAA team and wish them best of luck in the endeavors.