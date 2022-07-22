Arunachal: Governor felicitated five best street vendors

ITANAGAR- As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the SVANidhi Mahotsav, organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at DK Convention Centre, Itanagar on 22nd July 2022. The Governor along with IMC Mayor felicitated the five best street vendors from Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli, i.e. Smt Balo Rib, Smt Balo Yape, Smt Gora Yaday, Ms Dinde Yalin and Smt Byabang Yacham on the occasion with certificate and cash awards for their maximum use of digital transactions. The best 100 vendors were awarded with certificates for timely repayment of loans provided under SVANidhi.

In his address, the Governor greeted the vendors and advised them to contribute towards the development of the society along with personal profit context. He said that the vendors must not only work for profit and gain but should also work for socio economic values and proper norms by providing goods service at approved transaction rates.

The Governor exhorted the vendors to be proactive in keeping their market clean and avoid single use plastic bags. He said that neatness of their counters and sale platforms will go a long way in attracting more customers and better business.

The Governor suggested the vendors to take up selling the items in good demand like, pickle making, handicraft products, local vegetables and local cuisines.

The Governor advised the IMC officials to disseminate the SVANidhi scheme to maximum people so that the scheme becomes popular. He said that the officials must monitor and follow up the schemes to aid and assist more vendors under the programme.

Commending the Itanagar Municipal Corporation for landmark achievements, the Governor asked the Corporation to connect the vendors with other schemes like PM Suraksha Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Joyana, One Nation One Ration Card, Janani Suraksha Yojana and PM Shram Mandhan Yojana etc. so that the last person in the queue avails maximum benefits out of these schemes. He also advised them to make the solid waste management plants operational at the earliest. For the commissioning of solid waste plants, we should be futuristic and plan for the next twenty years, he said.

The Governor also inaugurated the ‘Vendors Mela’, stalls set up by the local vendors on the occasion. He interacted with the vendors and encouraged them to use innovative ideas to enhance their daily earning.

IMC Mayor Tame Phassang and Commissioner Likha Tejji highlighted the achievement of the corporation under Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi. They also highlighted the challenges of the corporation.

As part of the SVANidhi Mohotsav, a cultural programme including Nukkad Natak was organized on the occasion for the participating vendors, self help groups and public.