Arunachal: After long years of wait, GHSS Borguli gets NCC unit

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Much to the respite of student communities of Government Higher Secondary School, Borguli under Monggu-Banggo block of Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District, the long awaited NCC unit was given to the school and the first ever NCC Raising Day was held at the school’s auditorium on Tuesday amidst the presence of students, teaching communities, public representatives and officials from APBn, NCC Pasighat etc.

The Raising Day was formally announced by Commanding Officer, Col. Mandeep Singh Nijjar, 22nd APBN, NCC Pasighat. He also officially presented Sub-Unit Certificate of NCC to Mrs. Onung Tamut Taloh, the Principal of GHSS, Borguli.

The auspicious day was attended by Captain Dr. K.K Mishra, ANO, NCC, J N College Pasighat, NCC officials, Gaon Burahs, SMC members, public leaders and Students. The introduction of the NCC unit at Borguli is a historic gift to the entire Mongu-Bango area in general and the students’ community of GHSS Borguli in particular.

With the introduction of the NCC unit, it is expected that the students of the entire area will definitely avail the benefits as cadets, said Onung Tamut Taloh who also extended gratitude to Col. Nijjar, C.O and all stakeholders for their supports and cooperation in achieving the historic gift.

It is important to mention here that GHSS Borguli is one of the oldest schools in the Mebo Sub-Division and in the state which started way back in 1956 as Primary school but later got upgraded to Middle, Secondary and Higher Secondary.