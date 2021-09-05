Arunachal: Assam Rifles arrests 2 drug peddlers in Tirap,  apprehends one with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 39 Lakhs in Mizoram, arms ammunition recovered in Manipur 

ADVERTISEMENT

KHONSA- Assam rifle in different operations arrested two drug peddlers in Tirap of Arunachal Pradesh, apprehended one person with foreign cigarettes in Mizoram and recovered arms and ammunitions in Manipur,

Two persons were arrested by a joint team of the 6 Assam Rifles and the police from the Lazu-Khonsa road here in Tirap district for attempting to smuggle opium.

The duo, identified as Yamna Tazin (35) from Lazu and Napong Nongte (70) from Hasik Noknu village in Myanmar, had in their possession opium worth Rs 2.25 lakhs.

On inquiry, they revealed that they were involved in smuggling of the contraband opium. Both the accused have been handed over to the Lazu police station for further investigation.

In an another operation Assam Rifles seized foreign origin cigarette in Mizoram. As per report, Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles on Sep 03, based on an intelligence input, apprehended one individual and recovered 30 Cases of foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 39 Lakhs, from Chhungte Village, Champhai District, Mizoram.

Earlier on Sep, 02,Assam rifle carried out a search operation & recovered two .22 mm pistols, one 9 mm pistol, assorted ammunition & one Hand Grenade from Longphailum Village, Noney District in Manipur.

Assam Rifle shared these informations in it’s twitter handle.