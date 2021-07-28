Itanagar: IMC Mayor Tame Phassang urges people to take both dose of COVID vaccine

ADVERTISEMENT

NAHARLAGUN- IMC Mayor Tame Phassang appealed every denizen of the capital region and state as a whole to take both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to refrain further spreading of the pandemic in the state.

Attending an inauguration ceremony of a multi –facility “ Hotel Dhasang‘ in the Naharlagun maintaining COVID1-19 SOPs, Mayor urged the denizens to be more cautious about the virus. While speaking on the newly launched Hotel, he informed that Hotel has been inaugurated by his Mother Nyoni Phassang while adding that the hotel is named in fond memory of his late forefather ‘Dhassang’.

Built in a Forty Thousand square meter area, ‘Hotel Dashang’, equipped with all the contemporary amenities. The hotel is also not only intended in terms of business but also to promote tourism, tradition and culture through arts. As you enter the hotel, one can find beautiful picturesque views of the state with art representing various local traditional dresses, he added.

The hotel has a life-size conference hall, stunning lobby, Spa, Gym, Restaurant and luxurious rooms for the guests. The hotel is within the Sohum shopping complex and will also have a multiplex, which is coming soon.

“The idea behind expanding the service from shopping complex to hospitality sector is to provide service to the public of ICR. This is rather an effort to encourage the concept of smart city initiative and not ‘profit making’,” he said.

Phassang appealed to the rising entrepreneurs from the state to establish any business ‘larger than life’ and ‘unique’. So that the people from the state need not travel to other states, and have all the facilities, like any other states.

Among others, IMC Deputy Mayor Biri Bassang, IMC Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu, corporators from different wards , President APG- Chopa Cheda, advisor to CM- Tai Tagak was present on the day.