Arunachal: SAD camp held at Mangnam in Tawang

LUMLA- Tawang District Administration today conducted Mega camp on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2022-23 at Upper Primary School, Mangnam under Lumla sub division.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo inaugurated the camp in presence of Adl. DC (Hqrts) Lobsang Tsering, Adl. DC lumla Tashi Dhondup, EAC cum DPO Tawang Choiki Dondup, other Head of Offices from Tawang and Lumla and huge gathering of villagers from Mangnam,Lumla Thrillam, Bukhyung, Woongla, etc.

DC Tawang in his address to the gathering informed the villagers about facilities available in the Camp.

He appealed the villagers to maintain discipline peace and abide law, Speaking about importance of trees he said we have inherited clean and unpolluted environment from our forefathers and it is our responsibility to handover what we have inherited to our future generation.

Stressing on importance of preserving local culture language and tradition he said our Childrens can learn other languages in Schools but they will not get the opportunity to learn our own mother tongue in Schools, so parents should speak to their children in mother tongue at home.We need to promote and preserve traditional crops. He also spoke on pollution and discouraged use of plastic, asked villagers to follow covid SOPs and take precautions.

Earlier DC Tawang and other officers planted tree saplings which was in continuation of plantation drive carried out by Addl. DC Lumla with a mission to Plant 5000 tree sapling in Lumla Sub Division, with todays plantation a total of 1000 plants has been planted till so far informed Adl. DC Lumla.

Free Gas connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana, free and subsidised Vegetable seeds and Farm tools provided, School toppers were felicitated by the Deputy Commissioner.

The Villagers availed other services like registration under ANKY, ANBY, PM-Svanidhi CMAAY, PMJAY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, PMSYMY, e-Shram portal, Atal Pension Yojana, KCC, opening of Bank accounts (Specially Students) issuance of New driving license, Registration of Marriage Certificate, Adhaar, issuance of ST and PRC etc.

Financial literacy camps by the Banks,Putting up of stalls by SHGs for buyer and seller meet of their produce and presentation of cultural programmes by Villagers.

A total of 620 beneficiaries availed services provided by various departments and Electrical department collected an amount of Rs.3000 (three thousand) only as revenue in the camp till 1:00pm.