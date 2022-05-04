Uncategorized

Arunachal: Parents of batch 3 & 4 Sainik school students appeals for early resumption of offline classes

May 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Parents of batch 3 & 4 Sainik school students appeals for early resumption of offline classes

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The parent community of batch 3 & 4 students of Sainik School, Niglok under Ruksin here in East Siang district convened a parents meet at Sainik School, Niglok today in connection with inordinate delay in resumption of offline classes for class VII and VIII students.

The parents meet was attended by around 30 parents of 120 students from batch 3 & 4 led by Dr. Marpe Sora, parent’s representative of Sainik School, East Siang district wherein Praveen Kumar Pola, Commander, Principal of Sainik school, engineering department of Pasighat Electrical division and education department’s engineer wing also attended.

In the meeting, parents appealed to the management of the school as well as to the engineering department of both electrical and education to finish up the unfinished works of the school due to which the resumption of offline classes for batch 3 & 4 are pending  till today despite assurances made before.

The parents expressed their concerned over the frequent extension of date for commencement of offline classes for 3rd and 4th batch cadets, as online classes conducted from the last two years by using mobile phones were rather creating side effects to the students as students were becoming more obsessed with mobile gaming and other online social media activities instead of concentrating in the books and teachings.

Related Articles

However, the principal of the school reasoned the delay of resumption of offline classes due to incomplete works of the school for which contractors, power and education department engineers were responsible. But on the strong demand of the parents, both the power and education department’s engineers assured to complete the remaining unfinished works within 15 days.

The parent communities also made a joint inspection of the unfinished school infrastructures with school authorities, engineering agencies executing the works to take stock of the progress of the undergoing works.

Parent’s representative, Dr. Sora opined hope that the incomplete works of the school will be completed by 19th of May as per 15 days time and further stated that the offline classes will resume soon after that.

Tags
May 4, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: APCC Condoles sudden demise of Liki Ete

Itanagar: APCC, others Condole sudden demise of Liki Ete

February 4, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

January 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor cites 20 PUNJAB

Arunachal Pradesh Governor cites 20 PUNJAB

January 13, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM convey Christmas and Good Governance Day greetings

Arunachal Guv, CM convey Christmas and Good Governance Day greetings

December 24, 2021
Arunachal CM reviewesthe COVID-19 pandemic situation of state

Arunachal CM reviewes COVID-19 situation of state

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Gongkhar Village in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar held at Gongkhar Village

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Divya Sanskriti organizes legal awareness on youth empowerment and drug abuse

Arunachal: Divya Sanskriti organizes legal awareness on youth empowerment and drug abuse

December 21, 2021
Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society condoles demise of Charu Yari Nguri

December 4, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal: Guv, CM greet people on Indigenous Faith Day

November 30, 2021
Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

Itanagar: Workshop on E-BAAT held at DNGC

November 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!