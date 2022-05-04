Arunachal: Parents of batch 3 & 4 Sainik school students appeals for early resumption of offline classes

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The parent community of batch 3 & 4 students of Sainik School, Niglok under Ruksin here in East Siang district convened a parents meet at Sainik School, Niglok today in connection with inordinate delay in resumption of offline classes for class VII and VIII students.

The parents meet was attended by around 30 parents of 120 students from batch 3 & 4 led by Dr. Marpe Sora, parent’s representative of Sainik School, East Siang district wherein Praveen Kumar Pola, Commander, Principal of Sainik school, engineering department of Pasighat Electrical division and education department’s engineer wing also attended.

In the meeting, parents appealed to the management of the school as well as to the engineering department of both electrical and education to finish up the unfinished works of the school due to which the resumption of offline classes for batch 3 & 4 are pending till today despite assurances made before.

The parents expressed their concerned over the frequent extension of date for commencement of offline classes for 3rd and 4th batch cadets, as online classes conducted from the last two years by using mobile phones were rather creating side effects to the students as students were becoming more obsessed with mobile gaming and other online social media activities instead of concentrating in the books and teachings.

However, the principal of the school reasoned the delay of resumption of offline classes due to incomplete works of the school for which contractors, power and education department engineers were responsible. But on the strong demand of the parents, both the power and education department’s engineers assured to complete the remaining unfinished works within 15 days.

The parent communities also made a joint inspection of the unfinished school infrastructures with school authorities, engineering agencies executing the works to take stock of the progress of the undergoing works.

Parent’s representative, Dr. Sora opined hope that the incomplete works of the school will be completed by 19th of May as per 15 days time and further stated that the offline classes will resume soon after that.