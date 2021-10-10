Arunachal: Illegal Timbers with Equipments  seized in Namsang

ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSANG- A team of Namsang Youth Council (NYC) led by Sanwang Lowangdong, Chief of Namsang, on October 09, 2021 have seized 30 peace of illegal timbers with four numbers of chainsaws from illegal timber camps setup along the new Namsang to Longkhong road, informed a official press release issued by DIPR.

The action was taken after repeated warnings, both in verbal and written form, failed to deter the defaulters from doing such illegal acts, said the release.

The workers and the drivers of 2 pickup trucks were warned that they should not come to the said area to work in the camps and to transport the illegal timber planks, . Their vehicle and driving license would be seized if they are caught again.