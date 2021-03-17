Arunachal: Chowna Mein virtually attended Diagnostic & Fitment Camp organized by AUS

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday virtually attended the Diagnostic & Fitment Camp organized by Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai in association with the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Kolkata.

While expressing his gratitude for organizing the event at Namsai, Mein commended the organizers for the noble initiative to provide free of cost diagnostic cum hearing aid to more than 150 differently able communities.

“A little help from the community surely means the world to them, and I offer my sincere appreciation for the noble cause,” said Mein.

He also lauded the efforts of Arunachal University of Studies Namsai for conducting various training programs earlier in the district focused for skill development, employment generation and youth & women empowerment.

Local legislator Chau Zingnu Namchoom stated that Arunachal University of Studies in collaboration with AYJNISHD has come with an extraordinary coordination which resulted in the successful event held today and appreciated the collaboration of Arunachal University of Studies in various fields like Green Skill Development, Fashion Designing, etc.

District Commissioner R K Sharma added that in previous years AYJNISHD has taken many such successful initiatives and urged the gathering to increase awareness among the masses. He also appreciated the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to reach through the National Institute in the remotest part of India.

President of World Education Mission, Dr Ashwani Lochan Agarwal assured to strive towards this area and announced a 100% scholarship to 20 DIVYANGJAN students to pursue their education at Arunachal University of Studies. Dr Lochan also initiated a fully sign language sponsored camp for the Aurally Impaired people and their immediate family members.

Assistant Director, AYJNISHD Kolkata, B.N.Rao also spoke on the occasion.

On the first day of the program, 70 beneficiaries were diagnosed and provided with hearing aid. The objective of the 2-day programme is to provide free of cost diagnostic cum hearing aid to any person with disabilities. The cochlear implantation beneficiaries comprised persons from all the circles of Namsai District and in two days it is expected that beneficiaries would range more than 150 inclusive of children and senior citizens.