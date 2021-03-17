Arunachal: Last leg of BBK awareness programme team reaches Tuting, Upper Siang District 

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – The last leg of ongoing awareness campaign on uniform implementation of Adi Kebang Ayon (AKA) in all Adi inhabited districts and villages by Bokum Bokang Kebang (BBK) reached Indo China border, Tuting town under Upper Siang District today, wherein awareness programme was conducted for Adi communities here under the leadership of Okom Yosung, Secretary General, ABK and Oni Darang, Secretary, BBK supported by Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Tuting, Starlie Jamoh.

“The people of Tuting Sub-Division have responded and participated in mass numbers, thereby uplifting the confidence of the Bogum Bokang Kébang that AKA has been accepted widely and shall be implemented in all the Adi inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh”, said Okom Yosung and Oni Darang while adding that the next awareness programme will be held at Miging village.

ABK has expressed thankfulness to ADC Tuting Starlie Jamoh for cooperating with the BBK and ABK team visiting the Tuting Sub-Division to conduct the awareness campaign on Adi Kebang Ayon. The last leg of the weeklong awareness programme will cover all the villages under Upper Siang Siang District and will conclude on 22nd March, informed Er. Getom Borang, President, ABK who has hoped for the protection, preservation & uniform implementation of Adi Customary Laws adopted by ABK in all Adi inhabited villages.