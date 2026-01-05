Arunachal ‘Spiderman’ Demands Justice for Anjel

DEHRADUN / ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh stunt performer and parkour athlete Takam Todo, popularly known as the “Spiderman of Arunachal,” has publicly called for justice in the case of Anjel Chakma, the 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura who died last month following a violent assault in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Chakma sustained severe injuries on December 9, 2025, after a group of six people allegedly assaulted him and his brother in Selaqui while they were out purchasing groceries. Reports based on the FIR and witness accounts state that the brothers were subjected to racial slurs because of their Northeast Indian appearance before the situation escalated into violence. Chakma was stabbed multiple times and remained in critical condition in hospital for over two weeks before he died on December 26.

Todo, 26, said the incident “revived memories” of his own experience of being attacked during his studies in Pune in 2016, and stressed that the case should prompt serious attention to hate crimes and discrimination against citizens from India’s Northeast. He urged authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation and to take strict action against those responsible.

The case has drawn significant public attention and political responses. Student bodies and community organisations across the Northeast have held rallies and demanded justice, with some calling for tougher legal protections against racist abuse and hate crimes.

The North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee staged a torch procession in Agartala to highlight perceived systemic discrimination and seek accountability in the Chakma case.

Government officials have also reacted. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has assured Chakma’s family that authorities are acting swiftly, with five of the accused arrested and efforts underway to detain the remaining suspect believed to be on the run. Financial aid to the victim’s family has been sanctioned by the state government.

However, police statements have also sought to clarify aspects of the investigation, with senior officers saying that their inquiry so far has not established conclusive evidence of a racial motive behind the assault, describing the attack as a tragic confrontation.

The case continues to be a flashpoint in national discussions around safety, social cohesion, and how allegations of discrimination are addressed within India’s diverse society.