Arunachal: Asian Waterbird Count Begins at Ziro Wetlands

ZIRO- The annual Asian Waterbird Count (AWC) commenced at Siikhe Lake in Ziro on Saturday as part of the nationwide census being conducted from January 3 to January 18, 2026.

In Ziro, the bird census is being jointly carried out by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club and Ziro Bird Walk. The survey covers key wetland and farmland habitats, including Siikhe Lake, Pigey Poro traditional farmland, Yasibo wetland areas, Myochi wetland areas, Tarin fish pond, Khogo Kley side, and Siiro wetland areas.

The Asian Waterbird Count is a globally coordinated initiative led by Wetlands International in collaboration with eBird. The annual exercise aims to monitor waterbird populations across Asia and assess the ecological health of wetlands, which are increasingly under pressure from climate change and human activity.

On the second day of the census, N. Tam, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, joined the field team, extending support to the ongoing conservation and monitoring efforts.

A significant highlight of the first day of the count was the re-sighting of the Mandarin Duck at Siikhe Lake. The migratory species has been recorded at the lake every year since 2022, underscoring the ecological importance of the wetland. Other notable species documented during the census include the Northern Lapwing, Grey Lapwing and Indian Pond Heron.

The Asian Waterbird Count in Arunachal Pradesh is being coordinated at the regional level, with data collected during the exercise contributing to long-term conservation planning and wetland management strategies. The report was prepared and submitted by Koj Mama, Regional Coordinator, AWC Arunachal Pradesh.