Arunachal: Awareness Programme on Scientific Mithun Rearing Held in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- An awareness programme on Scientific Mithun Production Practices was organised by the ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun (ICAR–NRCM), Medziphema, at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat. The programme was conducted in collaboration with state line departments and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation (JMMFF).

The event saw the participation of over 200 attendees, including seven District Veterinary Officers (DVOs), officials from various line departments, and Mithun farmers from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The gathering reflected the growing emphasis on improving traditional livestock practices through scientific interventions.

Also Read- Cold Weather Grips Northeast India

The programme was attended by Dr. Danjan Longri, Director of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development, as the Chief Guest. Dr. L. Wangsu, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, attended as the Guest of Honour, while Shri Tadang Tamut, Chairman of JMMFF, Arunachal Pradesh, was also present.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Girish Patil S., Director of ICAR–NRC on Mithun, outlined the prevailing Mithun rearing practices and highlighted key challenges affecting productivity.

Also Read- Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

He stressed the importance of scientific feeding methods, preventive healthcare, disease management and coordinated institutional efforts to enhance Mithun production and improve the economic conditions of farmers.

A farmer–scientist interaction session formed a key component of the programme, allowing Mithun farmers to share their field-level experiences and challenges.

Experts from ICAR and the veterinary departments provided technical guidance and practical solutions based on local conditions.

Organisers said the programme strengthened collaboration among researchers, veterinarians and farmers, and is expected to contribute to more sustainable and scientifically driven Mithun development in Arunachal Pradesh.