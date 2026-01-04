Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav Transferred to Delhi

ITANAGAR/ NEW DELHI- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a significant reshuffle of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, resulting in the transfer of several senior officials, including Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, from Arunachal Pradesh to postings in Delhi.

Vishakha Yadav, a 2020-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer currently serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare District in Arunachal Pradesh’s Yupia, is among the IAS officers reassigned to the national capital region. Her transfer is part of a broader realignment involving at least 31 IAS and 18 IPS officers across various segments of the AGMUT cadre, effective immediately in the new year.

Yadav, who assumed charge as DC of Papum Pare earlier in 2025 and has been involved in district-level administration and development initiatives, will now take on responsibilities in the Delhi segment of the AGMUT cadre as per the transfer order.

In addition to Yadav, other officers from Arunachal Pradesh have been transferred to Delhi, reflecting the central government’s effort to rebalance administrative manpower across strategic and high-priority postings. The reshuffle impacts multiple territories and departments, and officers shifted to Delhi are expected to join their new assignments shortly.

Akriti Sagar (2016 batch) has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir.

Yashpal Garg IAS ( 2008 ) has been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi

Ankit Mishra IAS (2018 batch) has been posted to Arunachal Pradesh from Goa.

Mangesh Kashyap IPS (2009 batch) has been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal.

Sudhanshu Dhama IPS (2016 batch) has been shifted from the Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu & Kashmir.

RP Meena IPS ( 2013 batch )- transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi.

S M Prabhudessai IPS ( 2014 batch )- transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Goa.

Sachin Kumar Singhal IPS (2017 batch), has also been transferred to Delhi from the Arunachal Pradesh.

Sandhya Swamy IPS (2016 batch) has been posted to Arunachal from Delhi.

Akshat Kaushal IPS(2018 batch) has been posted to Arunachal Pradesh from Goa.

Achin Garg IPS (2019 batch) has also been posted to Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi.

The MHA routinely undertakes such transfers to refresh posting cycles, address administrative priorities, and align officer experience with evolving governance needs. The current reshuffle comes amid broader bureaucratic adjustments affecting several Union Territories and states under the AGMUT cadre umbrella.

Officials said that detailed posting orders, including specific assignments in Delhi for Vishakha Yadav and others, will be communicated through administrative channels in the coming days. They added that officers moving to the national capital are expected to contribute to key functions in governance, policy implementation, and coordination with central ministries.