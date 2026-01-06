Arunachal Women Dominate at Khelo India Beach Games

DIU- Arunachal Pradesh delivered a strong and confident start at the 2nd Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) being held at Ghogla Beach in Diu, with standout performances in women’s beach soccer and Pencak Silat on the opening morning of competition.

In women’s beach soccer, the Arunachal Pradesh team registered a commanding 9–1 victory over Maharashtra in their opening match. The team demonstrated cohesive play, tactical discipline and clinical finishing throughout the encounter, setting the tone for their campaign in the tournament. The emphatic win highlighted the growing depth and competitiveness of women’s football programmes in the state.

The momentum continued in the combat sports arena, where Nabam Yani secured an assured medal for Arunachal Pradesh in Pencak Silat. Competing in the 55kg to 60kg category, Yani defeated an opponent from the host territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the quarterfinals. Her victory ensured progression to the semifinals and guaranteed a podium finish for the state.

Officials accompanying the contingent said the early successes reflect sustained preparation and focused training undertaken by the athletes ahead of the national-level event. The Khelo India Beach Games bring together athletes from across the country, providing a competitive platform for emerging disciplines such as beach sports and traditional martial arts.

The Arunachal Pradesh contingent at the Games is led by Chef de Mission Nada Apa, SO HQ, whose on-ground coordination and leadership have been credited with boosting athlete morale. Speaking after the morning’s events, he said the results demonstrated the team’s readiness to compete at a high level and underlined the state’s growing presence in national sports competitions.

With multiple events still underway, Arunachal Pradesh will look to build on its early momentum in the coming days of the Games.