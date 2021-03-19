Arunachal: 12 Bn NDRF organises training programmes on “Disaster response” to community volunteers

DOIMUKH- 12 BN NDRF organizing the training programmes on “Disaster response” to community volunteers & CAPF personnel (SSB).

12 Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is organizing various capacity building & training programmes for 3rd batch Community Volunteers & CAPF personnel for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) at 12 NDRF Hqr Doimukh and other locations. 12 NDRF is imparting specialized training to CAPF personnel at 30 BN SSB Dirang and 67 BN SSB Lungla.

The batch wise weekly state level training concludes on 19/03/2021 with active participation of 92 volunteers representing third batch at BN HQR of 12 NDRF Itanagar.

Any disaster requires a quick response to save lives, contain the damage and prevent any secondary disasters. Affected community is always the “First Responder. Volunteers from the community play a vital role in immediate response to any disaster.

CAPF personnel plays important role for providing immediate relief to the disaster victims. 12 NDRF is preparing them through capacity building programmes for better outcome in disaster response.

Comprehensive course content has been prepared by 12 NDRF, Itanagar including topics like Basic Search and Rescue, patient assessment, BLS & CPR, Snake Biting, Fire safety, group exercises, etc.

The Capacity building programme training will consists both theoretical and practical sessions so as to build the capacity and confidence of volunteers as well as CAPF personnel to act as first responders to a disaster in their respective areas.

Apart from this Basic Disaster Management & Advance equipment training like deep diving, speed boat handling & collapse structure search and rescue techniques training continues to CAPF personnel.