Arunachal: John Paleng awarded with “Rashtra Prerna Award 2020”

ITANAGAR: The well known choreographer and folk artist John Paleng, has been awarded the “Rashtra Prerna Award 2020” in the category of Folk Artists by the World Book of Star Records.

He received the prestigious award during the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat National Conference 2020’ was held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh on last Sunday.

Paleng, the chairman of Siang Folk Dance and Music Academy, Koreng village, Siang district has already attained lots of feats like first choreographer of Adi feature film “Aati Peying” and “Iconic Personality of India 2019” and “India’s Rising Star 2019” in the field of art & culture and “Nritya Bhusan Award 2019” in folk dance.

He is expert choreographer of Folk and Traditional Dances for preserving and promoting rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh through different cultural activity in state as well as national level.