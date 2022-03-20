ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Army team wins 15th National Rafting Championship

March 20, 2022
ITANAGAR-   The Indian Army Team has won the trophy of 15th National Rafting Championship held at Yinkiong in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The championship comprised four events i.e Down River Race, Slalom, Sprint & RX.   Indian Army teams emerged winners and bagged  three podium positions in all four events.

The championship was flagged off by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on 6th March 2022 in presence of various dignitaries.

The championship also witnessed attendance of  Mr Danilo Barmez, President of World Rafting Federation, Mr Shaukat Sikand , President of Indian Rafting Federation and Lt Col Sachin Nikam from Army Adventure Wing.

The event had started on 8th March in Siang River and a total of 15 teams (11 men & 4 women teams) participated in the championship.

 Three teams of Indian Army, two teams of BSF, two teams of Uttarakhand, a team each of Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya & Assam participated in the event.

 Indian Army teams which was trained in Army Adventure Nodal Centre, Along bagged the top three positions & emerged as overall champions.

