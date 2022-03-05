Arunachal CM flags Off National Rafting Championship at Siang

ADVERTISEMENT

YINGKIONG – Chief Minister Pema Khandu today flagged off the 15th edition of National Rafting Championship held here at the Siang river, in presence of Sports Minister Mama Natung, Health Minister Alo Libang, MP Tapir Gao and MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

Also present on the occasion were President of the World Rafting Federation Danilo Barmaz from Italy and President of Indian Rafting Federation Shaukat Shikand.

Fifteen teams from across the country are participating in the event. The participating team includes the Army, Air force, central armed forces and from different States including a team from Arunachal. There are four women team, 6 mixed and rest are mens team.

Chief Minister in his inaugural speech said Arunachal is a land of rivers and tributaries making it perfect place for to host such kind of adventure sports event. He said Arunachal could also become the hub of adventure sports given its immense potential it has with its diverse and beautiful geographical landscape.

He said several ongoing adventure sports events are being run successfully across the State that includes JK tyre off-roading event at Dambuk, Adventure at Mechuka, National Cycling event at Tawang, Paragliding at Pappu valley and many more.

Arunachal being suitable for all kinds of adventure sports, the CM expressed happiness that Yingkiong had in 2010 hosted the 7th edition of National Rafting Championship. He said Siang river being the identity of Adi tribe, the CM thanked the community for their wholehearted support in conducting the national level event.

He called upon the participants from outside the State to become the Ambassador of Arunachal, and to spread words about the beauty of the State and the immense tourism potential it offers.