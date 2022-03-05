Arunachal: 18th Ziro Bird Walk held at rink road in Ziro

ADVERTISEMENT

ZIRO- The 18th Ziro Bird Walk ( ZBW ) was organized on 5th of March 2022. This walk was organized in newly opened rink road connecting Sibe village to Bamin-Michi which passes through legendary Dolo and Mando Putu and Pamu Yalang, which is fall under community forest areas. Pamu Yalang literally means ‘Hawk’s Rock’ is one of the landmarks of Ziro with mythological value.

The participants consisted of local bird enthusiast, students and different walk of life. Apart from local participants, a team consisting of seven members from Wildlife Conservation Society India (WCS – India) also took part in the walk.

While appreciating the Bird Walk, the WCS – India, emphasized the local people on the conservation of nature and wildlife. They also appreciated the diversity flora and fauna of the area.

The walk concluded with checklist of 23 different species of birds in that locality. Such as White-browed Piculet, Grey-capped Pygmy Woodpecker and Crimson-browed Finch. The walk was supported by IPR, Lower Subansiri, Ziro, Pamu Yalang Group and Bamin Michi Youth Association.

It must be mentioned here that ” The Ziro Bird Walk (ZBW) was initially launched in the 2019 by Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC) in collaboration with Hapoli Forest Division DoEF&CC, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and local NGO NgunuZiro with the theme “ Walk for Conservation and Tourism Activities”. With the passages of walks the Ziro Bird Walk became talk of the town in the conservation context with growing numbers of participant in each walk”.