Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival 2022 Is All Set To Begin In Dirang

DIRANG- Dirang, a small town of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to host its first ever International Tribal Film Festival (ITFF), which will screen films in different languages ​​by tribal and non-tribal filmmakers. The festival will open on Saturday. and the Movies will be shown at PictureTime’s MDMT (Mobile Digital Movie Theatre).

Curated by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and supported by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, the two-day festival will showcase films and documentaries related to tribal art and culture.

The festival will also have panel discussions on the importance of tribal films and pros and cons of shooting in the Northeast. An interaction session with the region’s National Award winning sound designer Debjit Gayan will also be conducted during the film festival.

Assamese film “Semkhor” (in Dimasa language), “Crossing Bridge”, which won the National Film Award for Best Film in Shertukpen Language in 2013, “A Dog and His Man”, National Award winning Khasi film “Onatah”, acclaimed 2021 The bilingual Manipuri film “Nine Hills One Valley”, and “Ma.Ama”, the first Garo film to win a National Award, are among the films screened at the festival.

According to the organisers, Arunachal Pradesh Home and Inter-State Border Affairs Minister Bamang Felix, IPR and Printing Minister of Arunachal Pradesh will inaugurate the festival. Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, PictureTime’ MDMT will be declared open.