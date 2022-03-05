Arunachal: massive protest against China in Monigong demanding release of Tapor Pullom

ADVERTISEMENT

MONIGONG- A massive protest was organised against China in Monigong circle in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh demanding the release of Tapor Pullom who is speculated to be in the custody of PLA ( Chinese Army) since 2015.

The protest rally was organized by the All Shajee Youth Association and the local unit of the Adi Bane Kebang where the family members of Tapor Pullom also participated.

While carrying banners and placards, the protesters carried out the peaceful protest rallies in Arunachal’s Tato and Monigong.

Also Read- Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

Notably, this is also the first protest carried out by local villagers of Arunachal Pradesh against China near the Indo-China international border in Monigong circle.

Addressing the media, organisations appealed to the Government of India to secure the release of Tapor Pullom.

Also Read- My son was given electric shocks by Chinese PLA, says Miram’s father

It must be mentioned here that, “After the successful release of Arunachali youth Miram Taron who was abducted by Chinese PLA from Tuting circle in Upper Siang district, voices have grown louder for the release of Tapor Pullom” . On January 27, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) handed over Taron to the Indian Army.

The missing case Tapor Pullom has come to light last month after Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao requested the Centre to initiate steps for his release who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA in September 2015 from the Line of Actual Control in Monigong area in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.