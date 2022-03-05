ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: massive protest against China in Monigong demanding release of Tapor Pullom

While carrying banners and placards, the protesters carried out the peaceful protest rallies in Arunachal’s Tato and Monigong.

March 5, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: massive protest against China in Monigong demanding release of Tapor Pullom
ADVERTISEMENT

MONIGONG-  A massive protest was organised against China in Monigong circle in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh demanding the release of Tapor Pullom who is speculated to be in the custody of  PLA ( Chinese Army) since 2015.

The protest rally was organized by the All Shajee Youth Association and the local unit of the Adi Bane Kebang where the family members of Tapor Pullom also participated.

While carrying banners and placards, the protesters carried out the peaceful protest rallies in Arunachal’s Tato and Monigong.

Also Read- Chinese PLA hands over abducted Arunachal boy to Indian Army

Related Articles

Notably, this is also the first protest carried out by local villagers of Arunachal Pradesh against China near the Indo-China international border in Monigong circle.

Addressing the media, organisations appealed to the Government of India to secure the release of Tapor Pullom.

Also Read-  My son was given electric shocks by Chinese PLA, says Miram’s father

It must be mentioned here that,  “After the successful release of Arunachali youth Miram Taron who was abducted by Chinese PLA from Tuting circle in Upper Siang district, voices have grown louder for the release of Tapor Pullom” .  On January 27, Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) handed over Taron to the Indian Army.

The missing case Tapor Pullom has come to light last month after Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao requested the Centre to initiate steps for his release who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese PLA in September 2015 from the Line of Actual Control in Monigong area in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
March 5, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal Pradesh has huge potential to become economically self-reliant- Pema Khandu

February 26, 2022
Arunachal: we have to work together and achieve the targets set by Govt, said DC Tawang

Arunachal: we have to work together and achieve the targets set by Govt, said DC Tawang

February 26, 2022
Arunachal: DC Tawang distributed jackets among monks

Arunachal: DC Tawang distributed jackets among monks

February 26, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 307 Medium Regiment and 11 KUMAON

Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 307 Medium Regiment and 11 KUMAON

February 26, 2022
APSBE cancels Social Science exam after question paper leaked

APSBE cancels Social Science exam after question paper leaked

February 24, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein held meeting with rubber board officials

Arunachal: Chowna Mein held meeting with rubber board officials

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: DLMC meetings should be meaningful and fruitful- DC Tawang

Arunachal: DLMC meetings should be meaningful and fruitful- DC Tawang

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding

Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

February 21, 2022
The Prime Minister recited a few lines from 'Arunachal Hamara', a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day: PM Modi Recites Lines From Bhupen Hazarika’s Song ‘Arunachal Hamara’

February 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button