Arunachal: State Govt will plan a holistic development of Paglam area- CM

DAMBUK- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today assured the people of Paglam area in Lower Dibang Valley district that immediately after the ensuing budget session an expert technical team will be dispatched to Paglam to study and propose a holistic development plan, which will be immediately sanctioned by the state government. It may be noted that Paglam area is prone to flood from river Siang as well as three of its other tributaries.

Attending the Ali-Aye-Ligang festival here, Khandu said construction of only a bridge and a road will not be enough for over-all development of the area which has been literally deprived since years.

He directed the deputy commissioner to provide all government schemes and welfare measures under state and central govt flagship programs to the 10 villages of Paglam area through Sarkar aapke dwar or any other program possible.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by local legislator Gum Tayeng, Khandu said the state government will plan a holistic development program including every sector for the area.

On the drinking water problem, he said the issue will be resolved under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He informed that the state government has decided to achieve the target of 100% potable tap water supply to each household by 2023 against the national target of 2024. He said PHED is undertaking the project ‘augmentation drinking water for Paglam area’ and soon ground work will start.

“I promise that there won’t be any drinking water problem in your area for the next 30 years,” Khandu assured.

On being informed that the lone secondary school of Paglam has been destroyed in the floods, Khandu asked the DC to visit the school and submit a proposal to the government. He assured that whatever is proposed government will approve and provide funds.

He further informed that new alignment is being proposed for power supply to the area as the earlier line was washed away by floods. He assured as soon as the alignment is complete electric poles will be erected and supply will begin.

“Due to road connectivity Dambuk and Bomjir areas have evolved from the ‘Kalapani’ tag. Now it is time for Paglam area to shrug off this tag. We will ensure it,” he said.

Khandu was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Forest Minister Mama Natung, legislators Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Ojing Tasing and Zignu Namchoom, former minister Rodin Pertin, DC, SP of Lower Dibang Valley and others.