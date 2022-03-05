ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 5th Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament started at Palin

March 5, 2022
PALIN- The 5th edition of Hangpan Dada Memorial Football and Volleyball tournament started here today. The inaugural function was graced by Tojo Basar, ADO cum DIPRO, as Chief Guest.

He asked the participating team to maintain the spirit of sportsmanship and wished them good luck for their further participation in the state level.

He was accompanied by Tage Taki, District Sports Officer and Tarh Rajkumar, besides other organising committee members.

