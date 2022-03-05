ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: International Tribal Film Festival begins at Dirang

March 5, 2022
DIRANG-  The two day International Tribal Film Festival ( ITFF ) was today inaugurated at Dirang by Advisor to Minister of IPR, Laisam Simai and Dirang MLA, Phurpa Tsering.

Chief Guest Simai, while wishing everyone a Happy Losar, highlighted the objective of the film festival. He said that the government is committed to make Arunachal a potential destination for filmmaking and invited filmmakers for the same. He assured that the government is working on a single window clearance to support the film fraternity.

Also Read- International Tribal Film Festival 2022 Is All Set To Begin In Dirang

Simai also mentioned the Film Development Corporation that is to be started by the filmmakers and said the government is ready to support it. He also credited the young generation for this success. Simai also remembered Taro Chatung, who was a Pioneer in this field.

MLA Phurpa Tsering welcomed everyone to his home town and hoped for the event’s success.

Special Guest Sangey Tsheltrim of ‘Radhe’ fame, from Bhutan thanked the department for inviting him and hoped for an Arunachali-Bhutanese film collaboration in the future.

Later Sijou , a movie based on the old slavery practice in the India-Bhutan border was screened and renowned singer, Joi Barua performed for the audience.

Earlier Director IPR Dasher Taba and Special Guest Chum Darang also spoke on the occasion. The event saw attendance by many National winning filmmakers from northeast.

