Arunachal: Pema Khandu visits the Anglo-Abor War Memorial at Dambuk

YINGKIONG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu this morning visited the Anglo-Abor War Memorial at Dambuk and paid rich tributes to the Adi martyrs who died resisting British advance in the region in 1894.

It is said that local Adis fought a fierce battle at the place with invading British troupes by erecting a fort of stones, remains of which exist till date.

Referring to the central government’s Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khandu said it is the right time to remember and pay tributes to those who fought for the freedom of the country and for their land.

“I respect the people here for still preserving and protecting the remnants of the great Anglo Abor War of 1894,” he said.

To the request for a facelift to the war site that includes a museum. Khandu said that the he would endorse the same to Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who heads the committee currently working on listing and documenting the state’s history of freedom movement and martyrs.

As requested, he assured flood protection of the site, a proper museum infrastructure and a symbolic fort at the site.