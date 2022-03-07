ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Handloom Expo held at Tawang

March 7, 2022
TAWANG- Coinciding with celebration of Losar festival the Department of Textile and Handicraft Tawang is conducting a Handloom Expo, sponsored by Development Commissioner(Handlooms) Ministry of Textiles Govt of India. The Handloom Expo under the theme’ My Handloom my pride’ is organised by Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft development society under National Handloom development programme from 3rd march to 9th march 2022.

Addl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering today visited the handloom expo and interacted with the weavers and artisans participating in the expo.He informed that father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi always encouraged handloom and himself used to spun charkha,we should be proud that we have inherited such beautiful art from our ancestors and must preserve our traditional

practice of weaving and other handicrafts and encourage our local weavers and artisans by buying these local products. This handloom expo is a good reminder for all of us and we should rededicate ourselves towards its use and further development and preservation of local products.

Earlier ADTH Tawang Smti Chano Lowang informing about the purpose and aim of Handloom expo said that this Expo aims to promote local weavers and artisans to produce local products revive those dying traditions and bring them to market.

