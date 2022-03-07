Arunachal: PM SVANidhi Camp held in Raga

ADVERTISEMENT

RAGA – PM SVANIdhi camp for urban streets vendors of Raga town begins today at Circuit House Raga. Er. Gyati Tama, AE, UD welcomed the participants and the team visiting from Itanagar for enrollment of Vendors in Raga Town which was not conducted last year due to Aadhar enrolment and OTP issues during enrolment of Vendors form which has been settled by the use of Common Service centre.

Taking advantage of the Camp, he also urged the Vendors to segregate waste at household level in two categories and use generated wet waste in the kitchen garden for composting and Dry waste to deposit only when UD sanitation vehicle visits the area and also keep the Raga township neat and clean.

Ravi Sharma, State Mission Manager ArSULM briefed the vendors about the PM SVANidhi scheme and the benefits of the same and requested to enroll vendors for availing the benefits so that later on the vendors registered under the camp be issued Letter of Recommendation and Smart ID card too. Also under SHGs and ALFs formation revolving fund of 10,000/- and 50,000/- be availed by the members.

For benefitting SHGs members under food processing sector support and groom Urban SHGs members involved in Micro-Entrepreneurship activities in the food processing sector by making them financially empowered convergence between Prime Minister Formalisation of Micro-food processing Enterprises (PMFME) and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme Which provides financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro FMEs and to promote formalization & competitiveness of food sector.

Highlighting the key benefits under this scheme for Urban SHGs can avail i. Seed capital of 40,000 per SHG member. ii. Support to FME through credit-linked capital subsidy of 35% of the eligible project cost with a maximum ceiling of 10 lakh per unit. iii. It also provides support for marketing & branding to micro units with training and capacity building.

In Raga 35 Vendors have applied first loan amounting to 10,000. All the application filled online were forwarded to SBI Raga bank branches.

Other dignitary present were Punyo Tupey, JE Raga, Anup Dey, UDC, ArSULM Mukut Deori, Common Service Centre, Naharlagun, Smti Tap Sumpi Kabak, Community Organizer, Raga, Smti Rubu Pampi & Miss Pegmir Adap, Community Organizer, Ziro, Kabak Jerjo and other staffs of DUDA Raga were present in the PM SVANidhi camp.