Arunachal: Fire guts Traditional Monpa house in Tawang

TAWANG- In a major fire accident at Shyo village near Tawang Monastery this morning a traditional monpa house was completely burnt, though everything has been turned to ashes ,there was no report of loss of life.

The villagers immediately tried to douse the fire but couldnt help since the house was locked and the owner old lady Smti Drema Yuton was on a visit to a neighbour. Later the local Police,army and paramilitary forces joined the villagers to control the fire from spreading further,otherwise it could have done more damage to other houses nearby.

The officials from District Administration alongwith DDMO Tawang rushed to accident site and met the victim and immediate relief has been processed. Meanwhile local MLA Tsering Tashi also visited the accident site and met the victim family and provided relief from his own sources.

Further assesment of loss of property and cause of fire is being done.