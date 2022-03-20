ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Good Samaritans hand over 4 rescued Fox cubs to DFO Pasighat

March 20, 2022
PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While showing up their love and care for wild animals for coexistencewith humans, two good Samaritans namely Kong Sharmah and Sanju Tatan handed over 4 rescued Fox cubs to Tashi Mize,  Divisional Forest Officer,  Pasighat Forest Division today evening.

As per rescuers, the Fox cubs were found from road side bridge hole while road cutting works were on on Friday afternoon. Both Sharmah and Tatan saw the animals and decided to rescue it, as leaving the cubs in jungle at this early stage would lead to killing of it by other predators of the jungle.

While Kong Sharmah is a manager of Nissan dealer, 2 Mile, Pasighat , Sanju Tatan is a teacher by profession in IGJGHSS, Pasighat. Information was passed on to DFO, Pasighat Forest Division and on his part Mize reached to the Nissan dealer this evening and received the rescued cubs.

Meanwhile,  Tashi Mize,  DFO,  Pasighat Forest Division has appreciated the kindness of Sharmah and Tatan while receiving the Fox cubs and also advised them to carry on the good works.

March 20, 2022
