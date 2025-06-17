Arunachal: Tawang Dist Admin Holds Key Coordination Meetings on Telecom, Culture, and National Campaigns

TAWANG- In a series of focused coordination meetings led by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, the District Administration of Tawang has taken significant strides toward accelerating developmental priorities in the region. The discussions spanned areas such as digital infrastructure, township beautification, cultural and tourism development, and planning for major national campaigns.

Digital Infrastructure and Telecom Connectivity

A high-level review-cum-coordination meeting on telecom infrastructure was conducted with representatives from BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and officials from the Indian Army. The meeting aimed at expediting the installation of new telecom towers, especially in remote and border areas, and improving network resilience and connectivity across the district.

Also Read- Why 4 NPP MLAs Join PPA, Read the reason….

Special focus was laid on the relocation of existing communication cables to safer and more aesthetic locations, in alignment with the ongoing township beautification project. Also present were Executive Engineer (Electrical) Sang Phuntso, DITO Tenzin Phuntsok, and other senior officers from the Electrical Department.

Preparations for International Yoga Day & National Campaigns

In anticipation of International Yoga Day 2025 and the Dharti Abha Jan Bhagidari Abhiyaan, a coordination meeting was held at the DC Office Conference Hall. The meeting brought together representatives from the Indian Army, ITBP, SSB, Heads of Offices, MMT Tawang, and Bazar Welfare Committees.

Also Read- Landslide Wreaks Havoc at Govt. Higher Secondary School at Raga

Discussions revolved around ensuring mass public participation, seamless coordination, and inclusive outreach, with the goal of celebrating these campaigns in a grand and people-centric manner across Tawang.

Focus on Tourism, Culture & Local Economy

In the evening, a special coordination meeting chaired by DC Namgyal Angmo delved into the holistic development of tourism, art & culture, handicrafts, and textiles in the district. Present at the meeting were:

Addl. DC Lungla Tashi Dhondup

Assistant Commissioners Tsering Chedon, Deewan Mara (Jemeithang), and Khoda Oniya (Jang)

Executive Engineer PWD Tadar Nyakpu

District Tourism Officer Tsering Deki

ADTH Dorjee Pema

DACO Tawang Sonam Tsering

The agenda included the promotion of indigenous artisans, preservation of Tawang’s rich cultural heritage, and revenue generation through tourism infrastructure. The officials stressed sustainable tourism and inter-departmental synergy to ensure inclusive and eco-friendly growth.

Quote from DC Namgyal Angmo:

“Our development vision is holistic—digital, cultural, and economic. These coordination meetings reflect our commitment to building a resilient and vibrant Tawang, rooted in tradition and forward-looking in growth.”