Arunachal: BJP Zonal Seminar in Namsai Highlights Decade of Development and Good Governance

NAMSAI- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Pradesh, organized a significant Zonal Seminar today at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai, commemorating 11 years of Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 9 years of transformative governance under Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The event showcased the remarkable progress achieved in Arunachal Pradesh over the past decade, driven by inclusive development, grassroots empowerment, and transparent governance.

Delivering the keynote address, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reflected on the journey of governance anchored in the mantra “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.” He detailed various developmental milestones achieved in the state and called upon BJP karyakartas to further strengthen grassroots outreach and public engagement.

Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Member of Parliament and National Secretary (Vikshit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal In-charge for Arunachal Pradesh), emphasized the twin goals of “Sashakt Bharat, Surakshit Bharat,” highlighting the growing role of Arunachal Pradesh in building a resilient and secure India.

Tapir Gao, MP (Arunachal East), underlined the vision of Vikshit Bharat, stressing every citizen’s role in nation-building and the Northeast’s strategic importance in India’s developmental roadmap.

Junty Singpho, State Vice-President and Programme Convener, laid out the seminar’s objectives, reiterating the BJP’s commitment to public service, good governance, and the upliftment of the underprivileged. Other speakers included Ningroo Ong Maio, District President, who also addressed the gathering.

The seminar witnessed enthusiastic participation from party leaders, including Dasanglu Pul, Minister of Women & Child Development, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai and State General Secretary cum Adviser to HM, RWD, Sports and Youth Affairs, Hiba Marik, party leader, and dedicated BJP karyakartas from across the district.

The event served as a platform to reflect on achievements, exchange ideas, and renew the party’s resolve towards building a Viksit Arunachal within a Viksit Bharat.

In a solemn moment prior to the formal proceedings, the gathering observed two minutes of silence in memory of the victims of the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash, standing in unified tribute and national solidarity.