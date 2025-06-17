Chowna Mein Showcases Arunachal’s Tourism and Investment Potential at Namsai Seminar

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, participated in the Zonal Seminar of the “Professional Meet and Media Interaction” programme held at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Namsai, to mark 11 years of Seva, Sushasan aur Garib Kalyan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address, Mein commended the transformative impact of PM Modi’s leadership, crediting him for ushering in an era of inclusive development, economic reforms, and people-centric governance, particularly in the Northeast. “The Northeast has moved from the margins to the mainstream of national development,” he remarked.

The Deputy CM drew attention to the Northeast Investment Summit held recently in New Delhi as part of the Rising Northeast initiative. He noted that the summit garnered enthusiastic participation from leading industrialists and strong support from the Prime Minister, who referred to the Northeast as “the engine of growth for the 21st century.” Mein emphasized that the region is now being celebrated as Ashta Lakshmi (with Sikkim), symbolizing prosperity and promise.

Chowna Mein further highlighted the summit’s significance, stating that it showcased the region not just as a land of scenic beauty and cultural depth, but as a budding hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and sustainable growth. He cited the substantial investment commitments received as evidence of growing investor confidence in the region.

Tourism was another key focus of his speech. Mein elaborated on the vast tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting destinations like Tawang, Mechukha, Dirang, Itanagar, and Namdapha National Park. He emphasized diversified opportunities in Heritage, Pilgrimage, Adventure, Eco, and Tribal Tourism, rooted in the state’s natural beauty and vibrant tribal cultures.

He also outlined plans to promote historical tourism, including the development of sites linked to World War II, particularly the Stilwell Road. Initiatives like the construction of a WWII Museum and commemorative rallies during the International Pangsau Pass Winter Festival are underway, he informed.

To extend tourist stays and improve experiences, Mein said the government is focusing on adventure and eco-tourism activities such as trekking, rafting, kayaking, nature trails, and immersive cultural programs.

The seminar saw participation from prominent leaders including Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MP & National Secretary (BJP), Tapir Gao, MP (Arunachal East), Dasanglu Pul, Minister of Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology, and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA and State General Secretary.

The event served as a platform to showcase the BJP’s decade-long governance achievements while reinforcing the vision of a Viksit Arunachal within a Viksit Bharat.