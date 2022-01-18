Arunachal: Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Basar

BASAR- An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lepa Rada district in the early hours of Tuesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 km and occurred at 4.30 am at 148 km north-northwest of Basar.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India,” NCS tweeted.

Further details of this Earthquake awaited

Another Two earthquakes in Assam, Manipur– Two earthquakes of moderate intensity jolted parts of Assam and Manipur on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the disaster management officials, there was no report of loss of life and damage to property in any of the quakes that occurred within 28 minutes on Monday.

As per the data of the NCS, the first quake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit southern Assam and occurred at a depth of 35 km from the surface.

The second tremor measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale was recorded at a depth of 20 km from the surface and jolted Manipur’s Kangpokpi district and the adjoining areas.

Successive earthquakes in the northeastern states, especially Assam, Mizoram and Manipur, have the concerned authorities worried. Seismologists consider the northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.