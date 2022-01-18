Arunachal

Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

The Governor said that the Central Government is giving high priority for developing the border areas.

January 18, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Governor, Chief Minister discuss projects in the Border Areas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) and Chief Minister  Pema Khandu met at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th January 2022 and discussed about the ongoing infrastructure projects in the border areas of the State.

General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps Lt. General Ravin Khosla, Inspector General of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North East Frontier Headquarters, Itanagar Shyam Mehrotra, senior DIGs of ITBP SP Singh and Deepak Sandhuja and the Commissioner (Panning and Investment)  Prashant Lokhande of the State Government were present, amongst others, in the meeting.

The Governor said that the Central Government is giving high priority for developing the border areas. He said that the villages in the border areas must be economically vibrant and should have good roads, schools, medical facilities and reliable communication networks.

The Governor emphasised on timely implementation and quality assurance of the projects in the border areas. He said that roads, bridges, tunnels and tracks taken up in the border areas must be of highest standard to sustain the economic development of the local people and the security of the borders.

Related Articles

The Governor advised the security agencies to explore the best technical and scientific methods of road construction. He also stressed on proper coordination with the district authorities while taking up the road projects.

Earlier, General Officer Commanding, 4 Corps Lt. General Ravin Khosla briefed the Governor and Chief Minister about the developmental projects undertaken by the Indian Army. He assured the Governor and Chief Minister of the best security of the Indian Territory on the Borders and the work excellence in all the Defence projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags
January 18, 2022
0 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Conference of Power Ministers

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein tests COVID-19 positive

January 11, 2022
Arunachal Reports 134 New COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Reports 134 New COVID-19 Cases

January 11, 2022
RGU denies admission to AUS’s B. Sc (Agri &Horti) graduates: TCLNSU

RGU denies admission to AUS’s B. Sc (Agri &Horti) graduates: TCLNSU

January 10, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

Arunachal: Assam Rifles helps to senua village fire victim

January 9, 2022
Arunachal: one house burnt to ashes in Senua village

Arunachal: One house burnt to ashes in Senua village

January 8, 2022
Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Govt is focusing on speedy development of border regions- Pema Khandu

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chakmas and Hajongs don’t come under the ambit of CAA: APCSU

Chakmas and Hajongs don’t come under the ambit of CAA: APCSU

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Jang

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein hands over archival manuscripts of various tribes to RGU

Arunachal: Chowna Mein hands over archival manuscripts of various tribes to RGU

January 7, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles paid homage to Martyr Rfn Longdon Wangsu

Arunachal: Assam Rifles paid homage to Martyr Rfn Longdon Wangsu

January 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button