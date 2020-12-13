Itanagar: P D Sona inaugurates ‘Holmium Laser Lithotripsy’ at Heema Hospital

ITANAGAR: Adding another feather to its cap, the Heema Multi-Speciality Hospital, Itanagar has installed a ‘Holmium Laser Lithotripsy’ at its hospital Operation theatre campus today in a bid to facilitate better healthcare services to the people of the state.

State Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona formally inaugurated the newly equipped machine on Sunday.

Congratulating the Heema Hospital Management and staff for achieving another feat in the field of medical advancement, the Speaker said that the newly installed ‘Holmium Laser Lithotripsy’ will greatly benefit the people of the state.

“Such advanced healthcare equipment will surely benefit the people and we are very lucky to have it installed in our state,” the Speaker said, while urging the hospital management to make optimum use of such modern technology in treating the patients without much pain and sufferings.

Asserting that the doctors are treated as next to God, the Speaker called upon the Doctors and healthcare staff to extend best possible services to the people with humane touch as a service to the humanity.

Dr Goto Gangkak, Urologist, through a PowerPoint Presentation, gave a detailed overview of how the newly installed ‘Holmium Laser Lithotripsy’ works. He informed that Holmium Laser Lithotripsy uses lasers to break stones that are located in the urinary tract including bladder, kidneys, ureters or urethra. A flexible laser fiber is inserted through a scope (camera) placed in the urinary tract via the urethra to break up the stones. The stone fragments are then removed with a small basket or other instruments. The procedure is done without any incisions, he said.

This is first of its kind in the state and only few hospitals in the northeast have it installed, the new machine is solely to treat/remove stones in the bladder, kidneys, ureters or urethra using advanced laser technology. Dr Gangkak said.

Three patients has been operated with this technology and one of them has been released and hope patient take advantage of this system of operation and treatment. Dr Gangkak further said

Dr Byabang Heema, MD Heema Hospital, informed that the hospital will procure more modern machines and instruments in days to come to facilitate better health services to the people.

Earlier, the Speaker along with other guests distributed fruits and other eatables to indoor patients.