Arunachal: AAPSU expresses anguish over Vijayanagar violence

ITANAGAR, Dec 13: All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has expressed its deep anguish and sadness over recent violence and mayhem witnessed in Vijaynagar circle that too at a time when the whole issue of temporary settlers in Vijoynagar vis-a-vis their participation in PRI polls is being pursued by the union in right earnest.

After the state Govt took cognizance of AAPSU demand which was followed by the state BJP withdrawing all its candidate and the State Election Commission suspending the election process for Vijaynagar.

The AAPSU, in a release, said that it does not advocate nor encourages any form of violence and terms the entire incident as unfortunate. Burning down of EAC office especially is against the larger interest of state. Such office located in a strategic location in international border maintaining administrative records is important component of the country’s administration. The AAPSU never advocated this unfortunate incident of vandalism.

Peace and tranquility should be maintained at all times as violence has never brought solution to any problems plaguing the mankind.Thus, the AAPSU appeal to all communities for peace and tranquility in the area.

However, at the same time, we squarely put the major responsibility for escalation of the problem on the state Govt as it was not being reciprocative to the sentiment of Yobin community.

“There is a need for self-retrospection and soul searching on the part of authorities as to why Yobin community members were compelled to take such extreme measures. The Yobin community has been agitating and resorting to peaceful democratic protests against non-inclusion of settlers and non-APSTs under PRI since last many years by holding numerous dharnas, hunger stirs even at Itanagar,” the AAPSU said in a release.

“Due to their inclusion in state list, Panchayat Raj comes under the absolute domain of the state Govt. There should have been more direct approach by the state Govt and engagement with Yobin community on this vexed issue.

Reminding the state Govt of similar existing problems in other Assembly constituencies too amounting to consistent disregards to rights and aspirations of indigenous people which may invite more such happenings in near future as well, the AAPSU urged the state Govt to seriously view the entire issue of giving right to vote in PRI polls to the non-locals and immediately take up its previous demand for immediate amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Rules.

The AAPSU also urged Yobin leaders to check influx of illegal migrants in the area.