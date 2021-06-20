Arunachal: AAPSU team visits Kathan Village in Lohit District

ITANAGAR- A team from the All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s union (AAPSU) led by its General Secretary Tobom Dai visited Kathan Village under Lohit District. The visit was necessitated following large scale encroachment the traditional lands of the Mishmi tribal community by Chakma settlers & anti-social activities carried out by the illegal immigrants, informed a AAPSU press release issued by it’s media cell.

The visiting team comprising of members from the All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU), Singpho Youth Organization (SYO) District Students Union (DSU) of Lohit, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, East Siang & Changlang and some representatives of Kathan Village, the release said.

Further the release said that, “while deliberating on the purpose of the visit in a meeting with the “village head”, General Secretary Tobom Dai stressed on the need to maintain the rule of law and peace in the area”.

Further, the visiting team also outrightly condemned the hostile behaviour and illegal activities of the Chakmas at Katan village whereby shots were fired in the air to threaten the villagers, as mentioned in the release .

Lamenting on the negligence of both the State & the Union Governments to protect the indigenous people of the state due to influx of Chakmas into traditional lands, Dai also questioned the lack of any real and concrete initiative even in the present crisis unfolding at Kathan.

Later in the day, the visiting team met with the Gram Chairperson and GB of Katan Village who, in turn, apprised the AAPSU members of the plethora of problems faced by the villagers.

Separate meeting was also held with CALSOM, the parental apex organisation of the Mishmi community at Kamlang regarding the vexed issue of illegal encroachment and anti-social activities carried out by the Chakmas, the release said .